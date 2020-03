BRIEF-Alamos Gold Announces 14 Day Suspension Of Operations At Island Gold And Provides Update On Other Covid-19 Measures

March 24 (Reuters) - Alamos Gold Inc:

* ALAMOS GOLD ANNOUNCES 14 DAY SUSPENSION OF OPERATIONS AT ISLAND GOLD AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON OTHER COVID-19 MEASURES

* ALAMOS GOLD INC - TO DATE, NOT EXPERIENCED ANY IMPACT TO ITS OPERATIONS OR ITS SUPPLY CHAIN

* ALAMOS GOLD INC - TO DATE, OPERATIONS AT YOUNG-DAVIDSON & MULATOS HAVE NOT BEEN IMPACTED

* ALAMOS GOLD INC - ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE CONSOLIDATED PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR Q1 OF 2020 OF 105,000 TO 110,000 OUNCES OF GOLD

* ALAMOS GOLD - NUMBER OF ESSENTIAL EMPLOYEES TO REMAIN ON ISLAND GOLD SITE FOR SECURITY, WATER MANAGEMENT, OTHER ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION ACTIVITIES