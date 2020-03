BRIEF-Alamos Gold Announces Repurchase Of 3% Nsr Royalty On Island Gold Mine And Corresponding Reduction In 2020 Cost Guidance

March 16 (Reuters) - Alamos Gold Inc:

* ALAMOS GOLD ANNOUNCES REPURCHASE OF 3% NSR ROYALTY ON ISLAND GOLD MINE AND CORRESPONDING REDUCTION IN 2020 COST GUIDANCE

* ALAMOS GOLD - ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE AND CANCEL A 3% NSR ROYALTY PAYABLE ON PRODUCTION FROM ISLAND GOLD MINE FOR C$75 MILLION

* ALAMOS GOLD INC - $40 PER OUNCE, OR 7%, DECREASE IN ISLAND GOLD’S 2020 TOTAL CASH COST GUIDANCE TO BETWEEN $480 AND $520 PER OUNCE

* ALAMOS GOLD INC - $40 PER OUNCE DECREASE IN MINE-SITE ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST GUIDANCE TO BETWEEN $740 AND $780 PER OUNCE

* ALAMOS GOLD INC - REDUCTION IN EFFECTIVE NSR ROYALTY RATE ON ISLAND GOLD'S MINERAL RESERVES TO 2.2% FROM APPROXIMATELY 4.4%