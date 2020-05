May 14 (Reuters) - Alamos Gold Inc:

* ALAMOS GOLD INC - EXPECTS TO BEGIN RAMPING UP FULL OPERATIONS AT ITS MULATOS MINE ON MAY 18, 2020

* ALAMOS GOLD INC - MINING AND STACKING ACTIVITIES ARE EXPECTED TO RAMP UP TO NORMAL LEVELS IN JUNE 2020

* ALAMOS GOLD INC - COMPANY REMAINS WELL POSITIONED FOR A STRONG SECOND HALF OF 2020