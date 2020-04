April 2 (Reuters) - Alamos Gold Inc:

* ALAMOS GOLD INC - WILL BE SUSPENDING OPERATIONS AT ITS MULATOS MINE UNTIL APRIL 30, 2020

* ALAMOS GOLD INC - EXTENDING SUSPENSION OF OPERATIONS AT ISLAND GOLD FOR AN ADDITIONAL TWO-WEEK PERIOD

* ALAMOS GOLD INC - WITHDRAWING ITS 2020 PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE