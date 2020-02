Feb 19 (Reuters) - Alamos Gold Inc:

* ALAMOS GOLD REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2019 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $186 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $183.7 MILLION

* PRODUCED 122,100 OUNCES OF GOLD IN QUARTER

* QTRLY AISC DECREASED SLIGHTLY FROM Q4 OF 2018 TO $972 PER OUNCE

* QTRLY REALIZED NET EARNINGS OF $0.10 PER SHARE

* ANNOUNCED A 50% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, COMMENCING IN Q1 OF 2020

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.07 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES 2020 GOLD PRODUCTION 425,000 - 465,000 OUNCES

* SEES 2020 AISC $1,020-$1,060/OUNCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: