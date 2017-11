Nov 16 (Reuters) - Richmont Mines Inc:

* Alamos Gold’s acquisition of Richmont Mines receives overwhelming shareholder approval

* Says ‍transaction approved by 98.46% of votes cast by Alamos shareholders and 92.56% of votes cast by Richmont shareholders​

* Says ‍transaction is expected to close on November 23, 2017​