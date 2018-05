May 1 (Reuters) - Alamos Gold Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.00

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.03 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* PRODUCED 128,900 OUNCES OF GOLD IN QUARTER , 34% HIGHER THAN Q1 OF 2017

* ALAMOS GOLD-RAISED 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE AT BOTH MULATOS & ISLAND GOLD, BRINGING COMPANY-WIDE GUIDANCE TO RANGE OF 490,000-530,000 OUNCES OF GOLD

* EXPECTS COMBINED ANNUAL GOLD PRODUCTION OF AT LEAST 500,000 OUNCES FROM ITS EXISTING OPERATIONS IN 2019 AND 2020