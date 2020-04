April 29 (Reuters) - Alamos Gold Inc:

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.03

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.06 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q1 REVENUE $176.9 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $166.9 MILLION

* REMAINS WELL POSITIONED FOR A STRONG SECOND HALF OF YEAR

* EXPECT TO START RAMPING UP OPERATIONS AT ISLAND GOLD IN A SAFE MANNER IN EARLY MAY