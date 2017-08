Aug 3 (Reuters) - Alamos Gold Inc

* Alamos reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue $131.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $126.2 million

* Sold 104,023 ounces of gold at an average realized price of $1,262 per ounce in Q2

* Q2 earnings per share $0.01

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S