May 2 (Reuters) - Rosehill Resources Inc:

* ALAN TOWNSEND ANNOUNCES PLAN TO RETIRE AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF ROSEHILL RESOURCES INC.

* TOWNSEND ALSO INDICATED HIS INTENTION TO STEP DOWN FROM HIS POSITION AS A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY

* ROSEHILL IS CONDUCTING A SEARCH TO IDENTIFY A PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER CANDIDATE TO SERVE AS TOWNSEND'S SUCCESSOR