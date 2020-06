June 4 (Reuters) - Alantra Partners SA:

* BOARD PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF 0.44 EUROS PER SHARE

* Q1 NET PROFIT AT 4.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 5.2 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET INCOME 43.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 36.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT 5.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 6.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* SAYS Q2 AND Q3 RESULTS WILL BE MORE AFFECTED BY COVID-19

* SAYS EXPECTS A RECOVERY OF THE NORMAL ACTIVITY IN Q4