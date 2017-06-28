FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 months
BRIEF-Alaris Royalty announces a new partner, additional proceeds from KMH and provides a corporate update
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 28, 2017 / 1:17 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Alaris Royalty announces a new partner, additional proceeds from KMH and provides a corporate update

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Alaris Royalty Corp

* Alaris Royalty Corp. announces a new partner, additional proceeds from KMH and provides a corporate update, including reduction of payout ratio to below 90%

* Alaris Royalty Corp - Announce a $20.0 million contribution to a new partner

* Alaris Royalty Corp says accscient contribution was funded with proceeds from KMH and Alaris' revolving credit facility and closed on June 28, 2017

* Alaris Royalty Corp - Accscient used proceeds to retire its debt obligations

* Alaris Royalty Corp - Wednesday's announcements result in Alaris lowering its annualized payout ratio to below 90%

* Alaris Royalty Corp - Has received an additional $9.8 million of cash from KMH Limited partnership

* Alaris Royalty Corp - Co can force sale of all remaining KMH assets if minimum of additional $12.2 million of KMH notes is not repaid by Dec. 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.