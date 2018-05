May 7 (Reuters) - Alaris Royalty Corp:

* ALARIS ROYALTY CORP. RELEASES Q1 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ALARIS ROYALTY CORP - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.09

* ALARIS ROYALTY CORP QTRLY FULLY DILUTED NORMALIZED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.49

* ALARIS ROYALTY - BASED ON CO’ CURRENT AGREEMENTS WITH PARTNERS, CORPORATIONS ANNUALIZED REVENUES ARE ESTIMATED AT $97.9 MILLION

* ALARIS ROYALTY CORP - TOTAL REVENUE FROM PARTNERS IS EXPECTED TO BE $23.5 MILLION IN Q2 2018