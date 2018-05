May 17 (Reuters) - Alaris Royalty Corp:

* ALARIS ROYALTY CORP. RECEIVES $97.6 MILLION FROM REPURCHASES, RESULTING IN A 40% GAIN ON INVESTED CAPITAL

* ALARIS ROYALTY - LABSTAT, ITS AFFILIATES ENTERED INTO PURCHASE AND SALE AGREEMENT, WITH THIRD PARTY, PURSUANT TO WHICH THIRD PARTY WILL BUY LABSTAT

* ALARIS ROYALTY - LABSTAT SALE WILL RESULT IN A REPURCHASE OF ALL OF UNITS ALARIS HOLDS IN LABSTAT AND ALARIS RECEIVING GROSS PROCEEDS OF $69.63 MILLION