May 15 (Reuters) - Alaska Air Group Inc:

* ALASKA AIR GROUP INC - APRIL LOAD FACTOR DECREASED 2.3 POINTS TO 84.3 PERCENT

* ALASKA AIR GROUP INC - AIR GROUP REPORTED 5.8 PERCENT INCREASE IN TRAFFIC ON 8.7 PERCENT INCREASE IN CAPACITY IN APRIL

* ALASKA AIR GROUP INC - SEES Q2 2018 AIR GROUP RASM TO DECLINE APPROXIMATELY 2.75% TO 3.75%