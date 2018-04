BRIEF-Alaska Air Group Posts Qtrly Earnings Per Share $0.03

April 23 (Reuters) - Alaska Air Group Inc:

* QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.14

* QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $1,832 MILLION VERSUS $1,740 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.12, REVENUE VIEW $1.83 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q2 CAPACITY 16,910 MILLION - 16,960 MILLION

* SEES 2018 CAPACITY 65,980 MILLION TO 66,130 MILLION ASMS

* QTRLY CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS 8.81 CENTS VERSUS 8.38 CENTS LAST YEAR

* SEES Q2 COST PER ASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS 8.34¢ - 8.39¢

* EXPECT Q2 2018 REVENUE PER AVAILABLE SEAT MILE (RASM) TO DECLINE APPROXIMATELY 2.75% TO 3.75%

* EXPECT CONSOLIDATED NONOPERATING EXPENSE WILL BE ABOUT $18 MILLION IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018

* ALASKA AIR GROUP - FY, Q2 COST GUIDANCE INCLUDES IMPACT RELATED TO AGREEMENT REACHED WITH CO’S FLIGHT ATTENDANTS ON APRIL 3, 2018

* SEES Q2 ECONOMIC FUEL COST PER GALLON $2.25

* SEES 2018 COST PER ASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS 8.51 CENTS TO 8.56 CENTS

* ALASKA AIR GROUP - EXPECT FY IMPACT OF AGREEMENT REACHED WITH CO’S FLIGHT ATTENDANTS TO BE ABOUT $30 MILLION, OR 0.05 CENTS OF CASM

* SEES 2018 TARGETED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ABOUT $1,000 MILLION

* SEES 2018 TARGETED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ABOUT $1,000 MILLION

* SEES TARGETED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2019 AND 2020 TO BE ABOUT $750 MILLION