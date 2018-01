BRIEF-Alaska Air Group Reports Q4 Adjusted EPS Of $0.83

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Alaska Air Group Inc:

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.83

* INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 7 PERCENT TO $0.32/SHARE

* REPORTED NET INCOME FOR FOURTH QUARTER OF $2.97 PER DILUTED SHARE

* QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $1,962 MILLION VERSUS $1,524 MILLION LAST YEAR

* QTRLY RPMS 13,265 MILLION VERSUS 9,640 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.82, REVENUE VIEW $1.96 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ASMS 15,901 MILLION VERSUS 11,407 MILLION LAST YEAR

* QTRLY PRASM 10.71 CENTS VERSUS 11.29 CENTS LAST YEAR

* QTRLY LOAD FACTOR 83.4 PERCENT VERSUS 84.5 PERCENT LAST YEAR

* QTRLY CASMEX 8.64 CENTS VERSUS 8.45 CENTS LAST YEAR Source text : (bit.ly/2n9xDRy) Further company coverage: