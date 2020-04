BRIEF-Alaska Air Group Says Continues To Experience Demand That Is 80% Or More Below Normal Levels As A Result Of Covid-19 Outbreak

April 6 (Reuters) - Alaska Air Group Inc:

* ALASKA AIR GROUP INC - CONTINUES TO EXPERIENCE DEMAND THAT IS 80% OR MORE BELOW NORMAL LEVELS AS A RESULT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* ALASKA AIR GROUP INC - AS OF APRIL 6, 2020 AIR GROUP HAD UNRESTRICTED CASH AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS OF ABOUT $2.0 BILLION

* ALASKA AIR GROUP - UPDATING CAPACITY REDUCTION PLANS TO REFLECT 80% CUTS IN BOTH APRIL AND MAY

* ALASKA AIR GROUP INC - DELAYING INTRODUCTION OF OWNERS’ MANUAL TO A FUTURE DATE

* ALASKA AIR GROUP INC - ON APRIL 3 ALASKA AIRLINES, INC. AND HORIZON AIR INDUSTRIES, INC. APPLIED FOR PAYROLL SUPPORT GRANTS UNDER CARES ACT

* ALASKA AIR GROUP INC - PLAN TO UPDATE CAPACITY REDUCTIONS FOR JUNE AND BEYOND IN FUTURE Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2yE8hEU] Further company coverage: