BRIEF-Alaska Air Group Says Due To Uncertainties Of Covid-19 Outbreak, Previous Capacity & Unit Cost Guidance For FY 2020 Should No Longer Be Relied Upon

March 6 (Reuters) - Alaska Air Group Inc:

* ALASKA AIR GROUP - DUE TO UNCERTAINTIES OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK, PREVIOUS CAPACITY & UNIT COST GUIDANCE FOR FY 2020 SHOULD NO LONGER BE RELIED UPON

* ALASKA AIR GROUP SAYS NOT PROVIDING REVISED Q1 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR UNIT REVENUES AT THIS TIME - SEC FILING

* ALASKA AIR GROUP INC - CURRENTLY ASSESSING POSSIBLE DEMAND SCENARIOS AND CORRESPONDING CAPACITY AND COST REDUCTION ACTIONS

* ALASKA AIR GROUP INC - FACTORING NO NEW NET MARCH BOOKINGS FROM MAR 6, OUR Q1 UNIT REVENUES WOULD BE DOWN 5% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* ALASKA AIR GROUP INC - THERE IS SIGNIFICANT UNCERTAINTY REGARDING EXTENT AND DURATION OF DEPRESSED DEMAND STEMMING FROM COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* ALASKA AIR GROUP INC - CLOSE-IN DEMAND FOR MARCH BEGAN TO DETERIORATE IN LATE FEB

* ALASKA AIR GROUP - FEB 2020 UNIT REVENUE ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE ABOUT 2.5% YEAR-OVER-YEAR ON A 1.7-POINT INCREASE IN LOAD FACTOR

* ALASKA AIR GROUP INC - IN FIRST WEEK OF MARCH, HAVE EXPERIENCED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN CLOSE-IN CANCELLATIONS & DECLINE IN FORWARD BOOKINGS