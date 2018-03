BRIEF-Alaska Air Group Says Feb 2018 Load Factor 79.4 Pct

March 13 (Reuters) - Alaska Air Group Inc:

* ALASKA AIR GROUP INC - FEB 2018 LOAD FACTOR 79.4% VERSUS 80.2% LAST YEAR

* ALASKA AIR GROUP INC - FEB RPMS 3.78 BILLION, UP 7.9 PERCENT

* ALASKA AIR GROUP INC SAYS FEB 2018 ASMS 4.76 BILLION, UP 9 PERCENT - SEC FILING

* ALASKA AIR GROUP INC - SEES FY ‍​2018 COST PER ASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEM 8.45 CENTS - 8.50 CENTS

* ALASKA AIR GROUP SEES Q1 2018 RASM TO DECLINE ABOUT 3.5% TO 4.5%‍​

* ALASKA AIR GROUP INC - SEES Q1 CAPACITY 15,520 MILLION - 15,570 MILLION

* ALASKA AIR GROUP INC - SEES FY 2018 ASMS 66.6 BILLION TO 66.75 BILLION

* ALASKA AIR GROUP INC SEES Q1 2018 COST PER ASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS 8.80 CENTS - 8.85 CENTS

* ALASKA AIR - ‍​PRECEDING 2018 FORECAST CASMEX FOR FY, Q1 EXCLUDE IMPACT OF TENTATIVE AGREEMENT REACHED WITH FLIGHT ATTENDANTS IN FEB

* ALASKA AIR SAYS IF TENTATIVE AGREEMENT WITH FLIGHT ATTENDANTS IS RATIFIED, CO’S UNIT COSTS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: