BRIEF-Alaska Air Group Sees Q1 2018 Economic Fuel Cost Per Gallon $2.14 - $1.78

April 13 (Reuters) - Alaska Air Group Inc:

* ON COMBINED BASIS FOR ALL OPERATIONS, AIR GROUP REPORTS FOR MARCH 6.5 PERCENT INCREASE IN TRAFFIC ON 7.2 PERCENT INCREASE IN CAPACITY VERSUS MARCH 2017

* EXPECT 2018 FULL YEAR IMPACT OF AGREEMENT REACHED WITH FLIGHT ATTENDANTS ON APRIL 3 TO BE ABOUT $30 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE PER ASM BETWEEN 11.82 CENTS AND 11.84 CENTS

* SEES Q1 2018 COST PER ASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS BETWEEN 8.81 CENTS AND 8.83 CENTS

* SEES Q1 2018 ECONOMIC FUEL COST PER GALLON $2.14 - $1.78

* EXPECT CONSOLIDATED NONOPERATING EXPENSE WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $23 MILLION IN Q1 2018

* RELATED COSTS, $25 MILLION CHARGE FOR $1,000 BONUS AWARDED TO EMPLOYEES IN JAN RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM