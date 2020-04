BRIEF-Alaska Airlines And Horizon Air Announce Details Of Aid Expected Under Cares Act

April 14 (Reuters) - Alaska Air Group Inc:

* ALASKA AIRLINES AND HORIZON AIR ANNOUNCE DETAILS OF AID EXPECTED UNDER CARES ACT

* ALASKA AIRLINES- PROGRAM WILL PROVIDE ALASKA AND HORIZON WITH A TOTAL OF $992 MILLION, TO BE USED EXCLUSIVELY FOR COST OF EMPLOYEE PAYROLL AND BENEFITS

* ALASKA AIRLINES - AIRLINES ARE CURRENTLY WORKING THROUGH DETAILED AGREEMENTS NECESSARY AND EXPECT TO FINALIZE THOSE AGREEMENTS LATER THIS WEEK

* ALASKA AIRLINES- FUNDING IS EXPECTED TO COVER ABOUT 70% OF BUDGETED COSTS THROUGH SEPT. 30, 2020

* ALASKA AIRLINES - UNDER THE PROGRAM CO ALSO AGREED TO ADDITIONAL CONDITIONS SUCH AS NO INVOLUNTARY FURLOUGHS

* TREASURY WILL RECEIVE RIGHT TO BUY 847,000 NON-VOTING SHARES OF ALASKA AIR GROUP AT A PRICE OF $31.61/SHARE

* ALASKA AIRLINES- ALASKA, HORIZON TOLD TREASURY THEIR INTENT TO APPLY FOR $1.128 BILLION IN FEDERAL LOANS THROUGH SEPARATE PROGRAM UNDER CARES ACT

* ALASKA AIRLINES - ALASKA AGREED FOR CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF DIVIDENDS AND SHARE REPURCHASES UNTIL SEPT. 30, 2021

* ALASKA AIRLINES- ALASKA AGREED FOR LIMITS ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION THROUGH MARCH 24, 2022