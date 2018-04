April 3 (Reuters) - Association of Flight Attendants-CWA:

* ALASKA AIRLINES FLIGHT ATTENDANTS RATIFY MERGER CONTRACT

* ASSOCIATION OF FLIGHT ATTENDANTS-CWA SAYS TO RATIFY JOINT BARGAINING AGREEMENT FOR OVER 5,700 FLIGHT ATTENDANTS AT ALASKA AIRLINES & FORMER VIRGIN AMERICA

* ASSOCIATION OF FLIGHT ATTENDANTS-CWA SAYS JOINT COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT​ PROVIDES PAY INCREASES FOR PRE-MERGER ALASKA FLIGHT ATTENDANTS