BRIEF-Alaska Airlines, Virgin America And Its Flight Attendants Reach Tentative Merger Agreement

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Alaska Air Group Inc:

* ALASKA AIRLINES, VIRGIN AMERICA AND ITS FLIGHT ATTENDANTS REACH TENTATIVE MERGER AGREEMENT

* ALASKA AIR GROUP - CO, ‍VIRGIN AMERICA AND ASSOCIATION OF FLIGHT ATTENDANTS REACHED A TENTATIVE MERGER AGREEMENT FOR AIRLINE‘S 5,400 FLIGHT ATTENDANTS​

* ‍MERGER AGREEMENT INCLUDES COMPETITIVE PAY RAISES, INCREASE IN RETIREMENT CONTRIBUTIONS AND QUALITY OF LIFE BENEFITS​

* ‍ALASKA AIRLINES AND AFA WILL BEGIN NEGOTIATIONS FOR ITS FIRST JOINT LABOR AGREEMENT LATER THIS YEAR​