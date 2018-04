BRIEF-Alaska Communications Systems Board Determines Purported Notice Of Nominations Tar Holdings Does Not Comply With Bylaws

April 26 (Reuters) - Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc :

* ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP - BOARD DETERMINED PURPORTED NOTICE OF NOMINATIONS TAR HOLDINGS SUBMITTED ON FEB 9 DOES NOT COMPLY WITH BYLAWS

* ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP INC - ON APRIL 26, CO SENT A LETTER TO TAR HOLDINGS - SEC FILING

* ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS- IF TAR HOLDINGS ATTEMPTED TO NOMINATE ITS CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, SUCH CANDIDATES WOULD BE DISREGARDED

* ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS- REMAINED INTERESTED TO DISCUSS POSSIBLE SETTLEMENT WITH TAR HOLDINGS THAT CONTEMPLATED ADDING 2 NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2I2EqGH) Further company coverage: