BRIEF-Alaska Communications Systems Group Q2 revenue of $58.5 mln

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc
* Alaska Communications reports second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 revenue rose 4 percent to $58.5 million
* Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc qtrly total broadband revenue growth of 13.9%
* Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc says reaffirms FY guidance
* Qtrly capital expenditures were $5.4 million, compared to $8.5 million
* Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc qtrly loss per share $0.05