Oct 29 (Reuters) - ALAWWAL BANK:

* ANNOUNCE INTENTION TO REDEEM ITS 2012 SUKUK IN FULL, AT THEIR FACE VALUE AT END OF YEAR 5, NOV 26

* 1.4 BILLION RIYALS SUKUK ISSUED IN 2012 HAD AN ORIGINAL MATURITY OF SEVEN YEARS (DUE 2019) AND ARE CALLABLE IN NOVEMBER 2017

* REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS ALREADY BEEN OBTAINED TO REDEEM 2012 SUKUK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: