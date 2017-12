Dec 13 (Reuters) - CORPORACION FINANCIERA ALBA SA:

* SAYS BUYS 10 PERCENT OF CIE AUTOMOTIVE AT 23.50 EURO PER SHARE

* SAYS CIE AUTOMOTIVE SHARES ACQUIRED FROM ACEK DESARROLLO Y GESTIÓN INDUSTRIAL AND MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)