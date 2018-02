Feb 22 (Reuters) - CORPORACION FINANCIERA ALBA SA:

* SAYS REACH DEAL TO INVEST INDIRECTLY 500 MILLION EUROS IN RIOJA BIDCO SHAREHOLDINGS, RELATED TO GAS NATURAL STAKE SALE

* SAYS TO HOLD INDIRECT PARTICIPATION OF 5.1 PERCENT IN GAS NATURAL SHARE CAPITAL AFTER DEAL