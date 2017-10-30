BRIEF-Albany International reports third-quarter results

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Albany International Corp
* Albany International reports third-quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.47
* Sees FY revenue up 35 to 40 percent
* Q3 sales rose 16.1 percent to $222.1 million
* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.57 excluding items
* Albany International Corp - expect total company capital expenditures in Q4 and through 2018 to be in range of $20 million to $25 million per quarter
* Albany International - "now expect full-year adjusted EBITDA to be at least at high-end of our normal $180 million to $195 million range"