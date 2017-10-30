FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Albany International reports third-quarter results
October 30, 2017 / 9:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Albany International reports third-quarter results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Albany International Corp

* Albany International reports third-quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.47

* Sees FY revenue up 35 to 40 percent

* Q3 sales rose 16.1 percent to $222.1 million

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.57 excluding items

* Albany International Corp - ‍expect total company capital expenditures in Q4 and through 2018 to be in range of $20 million to $25 million per quarter​

* Albany International - ‍“now expect full-year adjusted EBITDA to be at least at high-end of our normal $180 million to $195 million range​” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

