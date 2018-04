BRIEF-Albaraka Turk Increases Facility Size To $319 Mln

April 25 (Reuters) - ALBARAKA TURK KATILIM BANKASI :

* ARAB BANKING CORPORATION, DUBAI ISLAMIC BANK, EMIRATES NBD CAPITAL LIMITED, MASHREQBANK, NOOR BANK, SHARJAH ISLAMIC BANK AND STANDARD CHARTERED BANK WERE APPOINTED TO ARRANGE $210 MILLION SYNDICATED MURABAHA FINANCING FACILITY

* BANK ABC AND EMCAP ACTED AS JOINT-COORDINATORS ON FACILITY, $245 MILLION & EURO 60 MILLION DUAL CURRENCY FACILITIES WERE SIGNED ON APRIL 19

* FACILITY HAS BEEN STRUCTURED AS MURABAHA FACILITY WITH 370 DAYS TENOR, CARRIES PROFIT MARGIN OF LIBOR + 1.25 PERCENT P.A. FOR USD COMMITMENTS

* CARRIES PROFIT MARGIN OF EURIBOR + 1.15 PERCENT P.A. FOR EURO COMMITMENTS OVER 3-MONTH LIBOR

* DUE TO OVERSUBSCRIPTION, ALBARAKA TÜRK DECIDED TO INCREASE FACILITY SIZE TO $319 MILLION EQUIVALENT Further company coverage: