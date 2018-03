March 27 (Reuters) - ALBARAKA TURK:

* STARTS MURABAHA SYNDICATED LOAN PROCESS WITH INITIAL AMOUNT OF $210.0 MILLION IN TERMS OF DOLLAR AND EURO WITH 370 DAYS TRANCHE

* TO PERFORM WITH ARAB BANKING CORPORATION, DUBAI ISLAMIC BANK, EMIRATES NBD CAPITAL, MASHREQBANK, NOOR BANK, SHARJAH ISLAMIC BANK AND STANDARD CHARTERED BANK‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)