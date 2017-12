Dec 14 (Reuters) - W. R. Grace & Co:

* ALBEMARLE ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL PORTION OF PERFORMANCE CATALYSTS SOLUTIONS TO W. R. GRACE & CO.

* ALBEMARLE - W.R. GRACE TO ASSUME LEASE & OPERATIONS AT PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT CENTER IN BATON ROUGE, OPERATIONS AT YEOSU, SOUTH KOREA SITE

* ALBEMARLE - ORGANOMETALLICS AND CURATIVES PORTIONS OF PERFORMANCE CATALYSTS SOLUTIONS BUSINESS WILL REMAIN WITH CO