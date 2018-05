BRIEF-Albemarle lithium customers push for longer contracts - CEO

May 10 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp:

* ALBEMARLE CORP CONTINUES TO SEE GLOBAL LITHIUM DEMAND AT OVER 800,000 METRIC TONS IN 2025 - CEO LUKE KISSAM

* ALBEMARLE LITHIUM EXPANSION PLAN NOT ABOUT MARKET SHARE GAIN, AIMED AT MEETING LONG-TERM COMMITMENT TO CUSTOMERS - CEO

* ALBEMARLE LITHIUM EXPANSION PROJECTS REMAIN “ON TRACK” WITH 2018 SPENDING SEEN AT $550-$675 MILLION - CEO

* ALBEMARLE CONTINUES TO SEE OVERALL 2018 LITHIUM PRICING RISING OVER 2017 BY HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ON PERCENTAGE BASIS - PRESIDENT JOHN MITCHELL

* ALBEMARLE SEEING BATTERY, CATHODE CUSTOMERS PUSHING FOR LONGER SUPPLY CONTRACTS, FROM 3-5 YEARS TO 10 YEARS - PRESIDENT MITCHELL

* ALBEMARLE HAS ALMOST 100 PERCENT OF 2018 LITHIUM VOLUME COMMITTED IN LONG-TERM CONTRACTS - PRESIDENT MITCHELL

* ALBEMARLE CONTINUES TO SEE 2018 LITHIUM ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN AVERAGING +40 PERCENT - CEO