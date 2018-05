May 10 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp:

* ALBEMARLE SEES INCREASE IN SOLID-STATE BATTERY RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIAL APPLICATION 5-10 YEAR TIMELINE, SOLID-STATE BATTERIES REQUIRE MORE LITHIUM - PRESIDENT JOHN MITHCELL

* ALBERMARLE CONTINUES TO PURSUE NEW BRINE EXTRACTION TECHNOLOGY, PROJECT “GOING WELL”, MEETING METRICS - CEO LUKE KISSAM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Susan Taylor)