FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Albemarle posts Q3 earnings per share $1.06
Sections
Featured
Saudi Arabia makes fresh arrests: sources
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia makes fresh arrests: sources
Mayer blames Russians for Yahoo data breach
Cyber Risk
Mayer blames Russians for Yahoo data breach
The Mideast war risk Trump can’t ignore
Commentary
The Mideast war risk Trump can’t ignore
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2017 / 10:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Albemarle posts Q3 earnings per share $1.06

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp

* Albemarle continues double digit growth in third quarter

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.08 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $1.06

* Q3 sales $754.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $732 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lithium and advanced materials reported net sales of $343.6 million in q3 of 2017, an increase of 42.9% from q3 2016​

* Bromine specialties reported net sales of $212.9 million in Q3 of 2017, an increase of 9.5% from q3 2016​

* Sees 2017 net sales in range of $3.00 billion to $3.05 bln‍​

* Refining solutions reported net sales of $170.3 million in q3 of 2017, a decrease of 10.6% from net sales of $190.5 million in q3 of 2016​

* Sees 2017 adjusted eps (per diluted share) in range of $4.40 to $4.50‍​

* In quarter, ‍hurricane harvey reduced adjusted ebitda by $11 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share by $0.07​

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $4.38, revenue view $2.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.