BRIEF-Albemarle Reports Q1 EPS $1.18

May 9 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp:

* ALBEMARLE CONTINUES DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH IN FIRST QUARTER ON STRONG LITHIUM RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.18

* Q1 SALES $821.6 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $803.4 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.21 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 NET SALES OF $3.2 BILLION - $3.4 BILLION

* LITHIUM REPORTED NET SALES OF $298.0 MILLION IN Q1 2018, AN INCREASE OF 37.8% FROM Q1 2017

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.10 - $5.40

* BROMINE SPECIALTIES REPORTED NET SALES OF $225.6 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2018, AN INCREASE OF 2.9% FROM Q1 2017

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.17, REVENUE VIEW $3.30 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S