BRIEF-Albemarle Says Entered Agreements Relating To An Uncollared Accelerated Share Repurchase Program

May 14 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp:

* ALBEMARLE CORP - ON MAY 11, ENTERED AGREEMENTS RELATING TO AN UNCOLLARED ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM - SEC FILING

* ALBEMARLE - PURSUANT TO TERMS, WILL PURCHASE $250 MILLION OF ITS COMMON STOCK; TO ACQUIRE SHARES UNDER REPURCHASE PROGRAM PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED BY BOARD

* ALBEMARLE CORP - PURCHASES WILL BE FUNDED THROUGH AVAILABLE CASH ON HAND

* ALBEMARLE CORP - ASR PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF Q3 OF 2018