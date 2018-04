BRIEF-Alberta Premier: Not inaccurate to say Kinder Morgan affair becoming constitutional crisis

April 9 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc:

* ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS NOT INACCURATE TO SAY KINDER MORGAN AFFAIR IS BECOMING A CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS

* ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PROVINCE’S ENERGY INDUSTRY NEEDS THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO DO MORE

* ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PREPARED TO DO WHATEVER IT TAKES TO GET PIPELINE BUILT, INCLUDING TAKING A STAKE IN THE PROJECT

* ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS SHE IS “VERY HOPEFUL THERE IS A WAY FORWARD FOR ALL OF US” Further company coverage: (Reporting By David Ljunggren and Leah Schnurr)