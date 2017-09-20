BRIEF-Albertsons Companies acquires Plated

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Albertsons Companies Inc
* Albertsons Companies acquires Plated to transform the food experience for consumers
* Albertsons Companies - Plated will continue to operate as a distinct consumer brand with its own leadership team led by co-founder and CEO Josh Hix
* Albertsons Companies Inc says Plated will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Albertsons Cos
* Albertsons Companies Inc - Announced acquisition of Plated, a premier meal kit service