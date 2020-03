BRIEF-Albertsons Companies Inc Files For IPO - SEC Filing

March 6 (Reuters) -

* ALBERTSONS COMPANIES INC FILES FOR IPO OF UP TO $100.0 MILLION OF COMMON STOCK - SEC FILING

* ALBERTSONS COMPANIES INC SAYS ALSO OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MILLION OF SERIES A MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK

* ALBERTSONS COMPANIES - WILL APPLY TO LIST COMMON STOCK ON NYSE UNDER SYMBOL “ACI.”

* ALBERTSONS COMPANIES INC SAYS BOFA SECURITIES, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC, J.P. MORGAN AND CITIGROUP ARE AMONG THE UNDERWRITERS TO THE IPO

* ALBERTSONS COMPANIES - CREDIT SUISSE, MORGAN STANLEY, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, BARCLAYS AND DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES ARE ALSO AMONG THE UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

* ALBERTSONS COMPANIES - BMO CAPITAL MARKETS,EVERCORE ISI,GUGGENHEIM SECURITIES,OPPENHEIMER & CO AND RBC CAPITAL MARKETS ARE ALSO AMONG THE UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

* ALBERTSONS COMPANIES - TELSEY ADVISORY GROUP, MUFG, ACADEMY SECURITIES AND BLAYLOCK VAN LLC ARE ALSO AMONG THE UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

* ALBERTSONS - FOR 40 WEEKS ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2019, CO HAD NET SALES AND OTHER REVENUE OF $47.02 BILLION VERSUS $46.52 BILLION FOR 40 WEEKS ENDED DEC. 1, 2018

* ALBERTSONS - FOR 40 WEEKS ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2019, CO HAD DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE OF $1.42

* ALBERTSONS COMPANIES - PRESIDENT AND CEO VIVEK SANKARAN’S TOTAL 2019 COMPENSATION WAS $26.98 MILLION

* ALBERTSONS - INTEND TO USE ANTICIPATED NET PROCEEDS, TOGETHER WITH CASH ON HAND, FROM OFFERING OF SERIES A PREFERRED STOCK FOR STOCK REPURCHASE

* ALBERTSONS - PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR PURPOSE OF CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/39vNrVP