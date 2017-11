Nov 28 (Reuters) - Albertsons Companies Inc:

* ALBERTSONS COMPANIES INKS AGREEMENT WITH INSTACART TO ENHANCE HOME DELIVERY CHOICES

* ALBERTSONS COMPANIES- UNDER AGREEMENT, INSTACART'S DELIVERY SERVICE EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN MORE THAN 1,800 OF CO'S CUSTOMERS' STORES BY MID-2018​