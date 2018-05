BRIEF-Albertsons Companies - On May 8, Entered Second Amended And Restated Debt Commitment Letter

May 9 (Reuters) - Albertsons Companies Inc:

* ALBERTSONS COMPANIES INC - ON MAY 8, ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED DEBT COMMITMENT LETTER - SEC FILING

* ALBERTSONS COMPANIES-COMMITMENT PARTIES COMMITTED TO PROVIDE $4,667 MILLION COMMITMENTS TO NEW $5,000 MILLION AGGREGATE BEST EFFORTS ASSET-BASED FACILITY

* ALBERTSONS COMPANIES INC - COMMITMENT PARTIES COMMITTED TO PROVIDE INCREMENTAL COMMITMENTS UNDER ABL FACILITY IN AN AGGREGATE OF $1,000 MILLION

* ALBERTSONS COMPANIES - COMMITMENT PARTIES HAVE COMMITTED TO PROVIDE NEW ASSET-BASED TERM LOAN FACILITY IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $1,500 MILLION

* ALBERTSONS COMPANIES - COMMITMENT PARTIES HAVE COMMITTED TO PROVIDE A NEW SECURED BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $500 MILLION

* ALBERTSONS COMPANIES INC - PROCEEDS OF FINANCING WILL BE USED, AMONG OTHER THINGS, TO PARTIALLY REFINANCE CERTAIN OF RITE AID’S EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS

* ALBERTSONS COMPANIES INC - EXPECTED TO HAVE AMPLE SOURCES OF LIQUIDITY TO CONSUMMATE MERGER AND TO FINANCE OPERATIONS OF COMBINED COMPANY Source text: (bit.ly/2K99qF0) Further company coverage: