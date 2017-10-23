FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Albertsons Companies qtrly net loss $355.2 mln vs $238.1 mln
October 23, 2017 / 1:25 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Albertsons Companies qtrly net loss $355.2 mln vs $238.1 mln‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Albertsons Companies Inc:

* Albertsons Companies Llc - ‍for 12 weeks ended sept. 9, net sales and other revenue decreased 0.2 pct to $13,831.7 million - sec filing​

* Albertsons Companies Llc - ‍​identical store sales for q2 2017 declined 1.8 pct compared to increase of 0.1 pct for q2 2016 - sec filing

* Albertsons Companies - ‍in fiscal 2017, company expects to spend approximately $1.5 billion in capital expenditures​

* Albertsons Companies - ‍recorded a goodwill impairment charge of $142.3 million during q2 of fiscal 2017​

* Albertsons - qtrly net loss $355.2 million versus $238.1 mln‍​

* Albertsons - during quarter, identical store sales impacted by lack of food price inflation,selective investments in price to increase sales Source text - bit.ly/2z2swej Further company coverage:

