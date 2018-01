BRIEF-Albertsons Companies Says Q3 2017 Net Sales And Other Revenue Of $13.6 Bln Remained Flat

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Albertsons Companies Inc:

* ALBERTSONS COMPANIES SAYS Q3 2017 NET SALES AND OTHER REVENUE OF $13.6 BILLION REMAINED FLAT - SEC FILING

* ALBERTSONS COMPANIES SAYS EXPECT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR FISCAL 2018 TO BE ABOUT $1.2 BILLION - SEC FILING

* ALBERTSONS COMPANIES SAYS Q3 2017 IDENTICAL STORE SALES FELL 1.8%

* ALBERTSONS COMPANIES SAYS INCOME TAX BENEFIT WAS $523.5 MILLION FOR Q3 OF FISCAL 2017

* ALBERTSONS COMPANIES - ANTICIPATE IMPROVEMENTS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA IN FISCAL 2018 DUE TO $100 MILLION IN EXPECTED ADDITIONAL SYNERGIES FROM SAFEWAY ACQUISITION

* ALBERTSONS COMPANIES - Q3 2017 NET INCOME WAS $218.1 MILLION VERSUS A LOSS OF $36.2 MILLION