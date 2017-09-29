FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Albertsons companies says units entered into agreement of purchase and sale of real estate with CF Albert LLC​
September 29, 2017 / 9:46 PM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-Albertsons companies says units entered into agreement of purchase and sale of real estate with CF Albert LLC​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Albertsons Companies Inc

* Albertsons companies says ‍on september 25, 2017, units entered into an agreement of purchase and sale of real estate with CF Albert LLC​ - SEC filing

* Albertsons Companies- pursuant to sale agreement expects to enter into lease agreements with purchaser for properties for initial terms of 20 years

* Albertsons Companies Inc - ‍sale agreement relates to sale of 71 of co's properties for purchase price, exclusive of closing costs, of about $720 million​ Source text; (bit.ly/2hAK9KS) Further company coverage:

