BRIEF-Albertsons companies says units entered into agreement of purchase and sale of real estate with CF Albert LLC​

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Albertsons Companies Inc

* Albertsons companies says ‍on september 25, 2017, units entered into an agreement of purchase and sale of real estate with CF Albert LLC​ - SEC filing

* Albertsons Companies- pursuant to sale agreement expects to enter into lease agreements with purchaser for properties for initial terms of 20 years

* Albertsons Companies Inc - ‍sale agreement relates to sale of 71 of co's properties for purchase price, exclusive of closing costs, of about $720 million​ Source text; (bit.ly/2hAK9KS) Further company coverage: