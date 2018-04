BRIEF-Albertsons Cos Says Identical Store Sales, Excluding Fuel Rose 0.6 Pct In Q4

April 11 (Reuters) - Albertsons Companies Inc:

* ALBERTSONS COMPANIES INC SAYS IDENTICAL STORE SALES, EXCLUDING FUEL WERE POSITIVE AT 0.6% IN Q4 - SEC FILING

* ALBERTSONS COMPANIES INC QTRLY SALES AND OTHER REVENUE INCREASED $217.1 MILLION, OR 1.6%, TO $14.0 BILLION

* ALBERTSONS COMPANIES INC - ANTICIPATES IDENTICAL STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1.5% TO 2.0% FOR THE FULL YEAR IN FISCAL 2018

* ALBERTSONS COMPANIES INC - EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $1.2 BILLION IN CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018

* ALBERTSONS COMPANIES - EXPECTS IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018 OPER INCOME OF ABOUT $280 MLN TO $320 MLN RESULTING IN ADJ EBITDA OF ABOUT $2.7 BLN

* ALBERTSONS COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME OF $388.3 MILLION VERSUS NET INCOME OF $34.6 MILLION IN Q4 2016