April 27 (Reuters) - ALBIOMA SA:

* QUARTERLY FINANCIAL INFORMATION AT 31 MARCH 2020

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 130.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 115.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMATION OF FY OBJECTIVES

* OPTIMISATION OF DURATION OF ANNUAL MAINTENANCE SHUTDOWN AT CODORA PLANT IN BRAZIL, WHICH WAS ABLE TO RESTART PRODUCTION ON 2 MARCH

* CONFIRM 2020 EBITDA OBJECTIVES OF EUR 200 TO EUR 210 MILLION AND NET INCOME, GROUP SHARE OF EUR 48 TO EUR 54 MILLION EUROS

* AVAILABILITY RATE WAS 90.6% IN Q1 OF 2020 COMPARED WITH 82.1% IN Q1 OF 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)