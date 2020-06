June 9 (Reuters) - Albireo Pharma Inc:

* ALBIREO ANNOUNCES TWO FINANCING TRANSACTIONS TO EXTEND CASH RUNWAY INTO THE BEGINNING OF 2022

* ALBIREO PHARMA INC - INITIAL DRAW DOWN OF $10 MILLION ON DEBT FACILITY OF UP TO $80 MILLION WITH HERCULES CAPITAL

* ALBIREO - RESTRUCTURED HEALTHCARE ROYALTY PARTNERS ELOBIXIBAT ROYALTY MONETIZATION AGREEMENT NETS ADDITIONAL $15 MILLION IN NON-DILUTIVE CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: