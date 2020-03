March 10 (Reuters) - Albireo Pharma Inc:

* ALBIREO COMPLETES ENROLLMENT IN PHASE 2 STUDY OF ELOBIXIBAT IN NASH/NAFLD

* ALBIREO PHARMA INC - ON TRACK TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS IN MID-2020 FROM PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ELOBIXIBAT 5MG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: